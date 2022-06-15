Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LLAP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

LLAP stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

