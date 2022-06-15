TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 430599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Equities analysts predict that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

