Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Tessenderlo Group stock opened at 37.60 on Wednesday.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

