Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.98

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.98 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 1344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 351,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
