Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.98

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.98 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 1344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 351,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

