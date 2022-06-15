Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $71.60.
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.