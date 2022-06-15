Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

