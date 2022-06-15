TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.71). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $556.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 141.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

