TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.68

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4144241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,442,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.