The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $700.96

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700.96 ($8.51) and last traded at GBX 701.01 ($8.51), with a volume of 11759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($8.79).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 747.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 838.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of £663.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.87.
In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,102.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,650.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.