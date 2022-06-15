The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $700.96

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700.96 ($8.51) and last traded at GBX 701.01 ($8.51), with a volume of 11759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($8.79).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 747.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 838.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of £663.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.87.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,102.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,650.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.