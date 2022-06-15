The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Update

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BODY stock traded up 0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.39. 25,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,558. Beachbody has a 52 week low of 0.91 and a 52 week high of 13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.02. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of 198.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beachbody will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.00.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

