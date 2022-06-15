The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

