The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,450.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($17.60) and last traded at GBX 1,434 ($17.41), with a volume of 204864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($14.69).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £677.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 997.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 786.45.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

