The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €940.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €940.00 ($979.17) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($656.25) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($625.00) price target on ASML in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($588.54) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($880.21) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

