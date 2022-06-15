The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 710 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 570 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.92) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.73 ($7.17).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 535.91 ($6.50) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 500.66.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($91,212.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

