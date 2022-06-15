The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $56.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of BRZE opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

