The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $70.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.29. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

