The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($201.04) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €279.29 ($290.93).

ADS stock opened at €164.54 ($171.40) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($209.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €218.72.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

