The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.64. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 13,535 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

