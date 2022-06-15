The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in May

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $259.27 million, a PE ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69.
In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
