The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in May

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $259.27 million, a PE ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.