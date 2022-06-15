The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of The Mexico Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 3,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $16.87.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Mexico Fund (MXF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.