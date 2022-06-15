The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 3,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

