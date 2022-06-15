The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NSEC stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

