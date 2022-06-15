The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) CFO Jason F. Doyle Buys 7,200 Shares

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) CFO Jason F. Doyle acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,809.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $900.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.
About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
