The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) CFO Jason F. Doyle Buys 7,200 Shares

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) CFO Jason F. Doyle acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,809.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $900.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.