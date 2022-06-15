The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
HYB stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
