The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

HYB stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

