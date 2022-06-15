The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Sells $45,651.60 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.