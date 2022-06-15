The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,557.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SCVPF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.75.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
