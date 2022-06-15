The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,557.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SCVPF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.