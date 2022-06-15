The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.