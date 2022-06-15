The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$89.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

