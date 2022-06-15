The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.54.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. 70,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

