The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in May

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCTY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 211,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The9 has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

