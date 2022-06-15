TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Up 36.7% in May

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 26.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 912,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TXMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

