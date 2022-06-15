Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) CFO Purchases $24,332.00 in Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Fox purchased 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,389. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE THR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,764. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Thermon Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Thermon Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

