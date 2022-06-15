Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:THR opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,663,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

