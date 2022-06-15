TheStreet Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to C+

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.31.

EQIX opened at $618.51 on Monday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $697.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.80.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

