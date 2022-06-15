TheStreet Downgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to D

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.12 on Monday. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $809.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

