TheStreet Downgrades Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) to D+

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Zepp Health stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
