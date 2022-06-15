TheStreet Downgrades Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) to D+

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Zepp Health stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

