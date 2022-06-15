TheStreet Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to C+

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,963,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

