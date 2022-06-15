THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 8.3%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.98 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.25). 9,113,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,569,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.37).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.07) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($5.89).

The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

