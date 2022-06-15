Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 471,743 shares.The stock last traded at $97.85 and had previously closed at $97.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.