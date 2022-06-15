Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Acquires $750,000.00 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

THO opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

