Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Up 10.5%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.01. 43,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 624,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several brokerages have commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 207,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

