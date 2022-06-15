Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWM. CSFB raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

TSE:TWM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$529.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

