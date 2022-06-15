Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 651,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

