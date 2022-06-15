Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Tilray stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

