Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.19

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

