TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of TMST traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 18,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,226. The firm has a market cap of $995.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.
In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
