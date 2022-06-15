TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of TMST traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 18,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,226. The firm has a market cap of $995.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.