Timothy K. Bliss Sells 7,320 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $150.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.82 and a beta of 1.03.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
About AppFolio (Get Rating)
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
