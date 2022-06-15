Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.37

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $10.22. Tiptree shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 63,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $365.74 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

