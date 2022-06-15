Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.67

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 12105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

