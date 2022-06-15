Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.67

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 12105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
