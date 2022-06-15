Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

