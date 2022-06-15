Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in May

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

