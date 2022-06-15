TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

